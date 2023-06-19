American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

