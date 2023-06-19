American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
