American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.