America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Down 8.5% in May

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 763,200 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 834,100 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at America’s Car-Mart

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 725,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,707,778. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 2.6 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,425,000 after acquiring an additional 143,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 65,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 284,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRMT stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.40. The company had a trading volume of 162,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,244. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.18. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05. The company has a market cap of $607.70 million, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.41.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.93 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

