Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 1.1% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,889,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.28. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

