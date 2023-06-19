Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Up 9.0% in May

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $188.36 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

