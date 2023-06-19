Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Up 9.0% in May

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Analog Devices Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADI opened at $188.36 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Analog Devices Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
