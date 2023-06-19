Analysts Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Target Price at $15.20

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $103,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $68,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 956,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,761.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,620 shares of company stock valued at $851,717. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of FOLD opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The business had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

