Analysts Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) PT at $16.50

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,568,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516,372 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 52.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 39,658 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELAN opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.19, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

