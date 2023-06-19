Analyzing Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) and Hainan Meilan International Airport (OTCMKTS:HMCTF)

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) and Hainan Meilan International Airport (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Hainan Meilan International Airport shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fraport and Hainan Meilan International Airport’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fraport N/A N/A N/A $1.20 20.78 Hainan Meilan International Airport N/A N/A N/A $0.68 2.84

Profitability

Hainan Meilan International Airport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fraport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Fraport and Hainan Meilan International Airport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fraport N/A N/A N/A Hainan Meilan International Airport N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fraport and Hainan Meilan International Airport, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fraport 1 4 3 0 2.25 Hainan Meilan International Airport 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fraport currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.93%. Given Fraport’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fraport is more favorable than Hainan Meilan International Airport.

Dividends

Fraport pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Hainan Meilan International Airport pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Fraport pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hainan Meilan International Airport pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hainan Meilan International Airport is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates land and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges. The Retail & Real Estate segment engages in retail activities, including marketing of real estate properties and land. This segment also manages buildings and facilities, and parking and retail areas; and rents advertising space. The Ground Handling segment provides loading, baggage, passenger, airmail and luggage transport, and freight handling services. The International Activities & Services segment acquires, operates, maintains, develops, and expands airports and infrastructure facilities. This segment also offers consulting services; integrated facility and corporate infrastructure management, airport expansion south, and information and telecommunication services. Fraport AG was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

Hainan Meilan International Airport Co., Ltd. engages in aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses. The aeronautical business provides terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services. The non-aeronautical business offers leasing of commercial and retail spaces, car parking business, cargo handling services, and sale of consumer goods. The company was founded on December 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Haikou, China.

