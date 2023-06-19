Anyswap (ANY) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $70.17 million and approximately $3,569.47 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.76 or 0.00013972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.75336294 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $741.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

