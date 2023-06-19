Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) & Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Rating) and Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Apollomics has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hookipa Pharma has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Apollomics alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollomics and Hookipa Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollomics $1.45 million 306.49 -$240.81 million N/A N/A Hookipa Pharma $15.98 million 3.56 -$64.92 million ($0.92) -1.13

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hookipa Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Apollomics.

1.6% of Apollomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Hookipa Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Hookipa Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apollomics and Hookipa Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollomics N/A N/A N/A Hookipa Pharma -416.94% -61.79% -40.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Apollomics and Hookipa Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hookipa Pharma 1 0 4 0 2.60

Hookipa Pharma has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 428.85%. Given Hookipa Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hookipa Pharma is more favorable than Apollomics.

Summary

Hookipa Pharma beats Apollomics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollomics

(Get Rating)

Apollomics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to address unmet medical needs in California, Hangzhou, Shanghai, China, and Australia. It develops APL-101 (Vebreltinib), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors; APL-102 is an oral active, small molecule multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitor for liver cancer, breast cancer, and esophageal cancer; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate to treat cancers within the brain. The company was formerly known as CBT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Apollomics, Inc. in January 2019. Apollomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Foster City, California.

About Hookipa Pharma

(Get Rating)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors. Its lead oncology product candidates are HB-201 and HB-202 that are in preclinical studies for the treatment of human papillomavirus-positive cancers. The company has a collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop arenavirus based therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infections. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.