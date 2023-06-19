Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,709,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,855. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.68. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

