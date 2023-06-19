Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $6.70 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,203 shares of company stock worth $10,457,362. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DHI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,318,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average of $98.71. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $117.96.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.