Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,436 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 720,823 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $537.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,974. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $539.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

