Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $41.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 34.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,000 after purchasing an additional 227,429 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000.

Aramark Price Performance

Aramark Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

