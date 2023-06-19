Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARNC. Benchmark lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

NYSE ARNC opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.90. Arconic has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arconic during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

