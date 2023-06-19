Ardor Price Hits $0.0605 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $60.47 million and $1.40 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00042703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00031977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000940 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

