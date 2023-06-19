argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised argenx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $455.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $399.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $395.54 and its 200-day moving average is $381.78. argenx has a 1 year low of $333.06 and a 1 year high of $423.99.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. Analysts anticipate that argenx will post -6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

