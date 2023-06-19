Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARGO. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.03. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $40.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 334.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

