Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,500 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 78.0% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

AHH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 746,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,825. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.39 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

