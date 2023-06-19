Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 1,070 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

