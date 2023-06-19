Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $396,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $98.14 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average is $98.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

