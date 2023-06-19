Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,522,000 after acquiring an additional 134,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $266.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

