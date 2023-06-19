Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,522,000 after acquiring an additional 134,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $266.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

