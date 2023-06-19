ASD One Day Volume Reaches $4.17 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018528 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018370 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014980 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,429.16 or 1.00018544 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002482 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05513503 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,694,849.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

