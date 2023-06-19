Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE AHT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,018. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 355.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,580.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

