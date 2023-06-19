Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE AHT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,018. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.
