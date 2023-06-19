ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Stock Price Down 45.9%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 45.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

ASOS Stock Down 45.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

