Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Update

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.98. 1,667,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,907. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $559.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.30. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

About Aspen Aerogels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 45.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after buying an additional 1,086,394 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,974,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,072,000 after purchasing an additional 555,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 419,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 766,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

