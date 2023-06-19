Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Update

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 756,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AGO stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.57. 950,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,400. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

