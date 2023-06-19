Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 128.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 134.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 179.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore Stock Down 1.5 %

ATKR stock traded down $2.08 on Monday, reaching $139.87. 463,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,970. Atkore has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

