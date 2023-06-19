Atlantic Securities Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $580.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Atlantic Securities from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $503.28.

ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.38. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

