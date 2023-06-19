Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.65.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance
ACB opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.00. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$0.66 and a 1 year high of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.48.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.