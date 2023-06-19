Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.65.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

ACB opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.00. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$0.66 and a 1 year high of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.18 million. Research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Further Reading

