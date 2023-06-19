Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Acquires 157 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.78 and its 200 day moving average is $172.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.26.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.