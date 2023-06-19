Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys 917 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. UDR comprises approximately 1.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in UDR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in UDR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in UDR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,779,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 144.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 560.02%.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily REIT with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2022, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,390 apartment homes including 554 homes under development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.