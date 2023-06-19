Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Trims Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Hyatt Hotels makes up about 1.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $68,934,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $67,394,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.4 %

H traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.17. 694,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $125.07.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.28%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $1,037,113.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,574.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $1,037,113.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.