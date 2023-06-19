Avaii Wealth Management LLC Buys 150 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.8% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,546 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.55.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.