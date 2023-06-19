Avaii Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.4% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,558,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,059. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

