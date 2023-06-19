Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $204,000 Stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 12.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 353,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 670.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,082 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 65.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife during the third quarter worth $235,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Herbalife Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HLF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

In other news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $330,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,477.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Herbalife

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

