Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,660,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 74,003 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,434,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,155,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $13.37.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

