Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $514,000 Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 547.4% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 313,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 118,630 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,864,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 295,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.28. 13,016,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,440,250. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -25.64%.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.