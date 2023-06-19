Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 672 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSVM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.78. 93,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,083. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

