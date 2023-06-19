Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $28.28 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $4.94 or 0.00018556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $579.84 million and $28.28 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018379 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014937 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,629.80 or 0.99961396 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,297,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,297,479.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.86769821 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $26,937,388.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

