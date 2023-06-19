Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Short Interest Down 7.1% in May

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 12,740,000 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 74,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $126,641.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,499,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,748,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bakkt news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 50,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $68,824.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 754,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,289.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 74,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $126,641.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,499,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,748,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,220 shares of company stock valued at $263,273. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bakkt by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Bakkt stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. 2,770,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,733. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. Bakkt has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 133.00% and a negative net margin of 1,057.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bakkt will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKKT. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 target price on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered Bakkt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

