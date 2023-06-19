Balancer One Day Volume Tops $2.72 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $219.37 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Balancer has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Balancer token can now be bought for $4.39 or 0.00016637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,608,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,928,634 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

