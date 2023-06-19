Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Scotiabank

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLDP. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.87.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

