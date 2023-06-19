Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Update

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bancolombia Stock Down 2.6 %

CIB stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.46. 319,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6959 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 14.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 7.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after buying an additional 446,778 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIB. Bank of America downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.