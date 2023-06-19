Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.19. 53,050,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,080,918. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

