Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Raised by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.19. 53,050,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,080,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

