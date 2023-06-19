Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Short Interest Update

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,363,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,700,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Battery Future Acquisition by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 134,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BFAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 278,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,437. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. Battery Future Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

