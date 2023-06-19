Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHC. TD Cowen cut Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.35. 2,838,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,277. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 381.67% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

