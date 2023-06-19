BCS Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned 1.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFEB. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,703,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 43,615 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BFEB opened at $33.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

