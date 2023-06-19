BCS Wealth Management Has $5.51 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHA stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.